Women's World Cup: Sweden aim to banish 'German ghost'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Sweden 1-0 Canada

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019: Germany v Sweden Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Date: Saturday, 29 June, 17:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website & App.

Sweden will look to beat Germany in a major tournament for the first time in 24 years in Rennes on Saturday.

Sweden have not beaten Germany at a major tournament since 1995, losing to them in the last 16 of the 2015 World Cup.

Germany have also beaten Sweden in four major finals, including the 2003 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

"We are tired of hearing about this German ghost," said Sweden's Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson.

Sweden opened their World Cup campaign with wins over Chile and Thailand before losing 2-0 to holders USA in their final group game.

Striker Stina Blackstenius ended a 12-month goal drought for Sweden as she scored the only goal against Canada to set up another reunion with Germany, who also beat Sweden in the semi-finals of the 2013 Euros.

"It's history," said Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson. "We have new players now. We'll be looking at when we played them in April, and at how Germany played their last three matches."

That game in April was a 2-1 friendly win for Germany in Stockholm, and the Olympic champions have gone on to maintain their record of reaching at least the quarter-finals at every World Cup.

Olympic qualification at stake

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals from Popp, Dabritz and Schuller give Germany a comfortable 3-0 win over Nigeria

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany side are the only team yet to concede a goal in France, beating China, Spain and South Africa in the group stage before easing past Nigeria in the last 16.

Germany must win to keep alive their hopes of defending their Olympic title as only the best three European teams will qualify for Tokyo 2020 and seven European nations reached the last eight.

"It just shows how far things have come in the last few years," said Voss-Tecklenburg. "Even the semi-final may not be enough now, if four European teams get there.

"It would be really important for this team to get to the Olympics. Tokyo will be very important for everything that we have before us in the next four or five years."

Voss-Tecklenburg will decide on the day whether Dzsenifer Marozsan is fit enough to return to the starting line-up or feature as a substitute. The midfielder has returned to training after breaking a toe in Germany's opening game.​

The 27-year-old has just won a third straight Champions League with Lyon and was named player of the year in France's Women's Division 1 for the last three years.