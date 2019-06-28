Women's World Cup: Italy aim to leave legacy with Netherlands clash

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Italy 2-0 China

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019: Italy v Netherlands Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes Date: Saturday, 29 June, 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website & App.

Captain Sara Gama says there must be a legacy from Italy's campaign at this World Cup, whatever happens in their quarter-final with the Netherlands.

Italy have been the surprise package in France and are the lowest-ranked team to reach the last eight.

Saturday's opponents are European champions, while the women's game is still not fully professional in Italy.

"We must give ourselves a timeline to avoid wasting everything we have done and carry on the project," said Gama.

"We've seen on television that Italians are passionate about women's football."

After qualifying for their first World Cup in 20 years, Italy made a fine start to their campaign by beating Australia and Jamaica.

They lost to Brazil in their final group game, but beat China 2-0 in the last 16 to set up their first quarter-final in 28 years in Valenciennes.

"The wave of affection that comes from Italy is a big help to these girls, who are doing something really beautiful because they have a mission," said Italy coach Milena Bertolini.

"The Dutch team deserves this affection because they are European champions and in the last few years they have grown so much. But Italians know how to make themselves heard even when they are few and I am sure that will happen again this time."

Dutch fans are 'like an extra player'

The Netherlands needed a late goal to win their opener against New Zealand but have since beaten Cameroon, Canada and Japan to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

They have only qualified once before, reaching the last 16 in 2015, and their fans have travelled en masse to France, with another big Dutch following expected on Saturday.

"We all know that our fans can make a party," said Dutch midfielder Jackie Groenen, who signed for Manchester United in May. "You actually can feel it on the pitch as well; it's like an extra player."

Italy coach Bertolini added: "The Dutch fans will be many - they have been an orange river from the first game."

The Netherlands will assess the fitness of Lieke Martens after the 2017 world player of the year was unable to train on Friday.

The Barcelona forward, 26, scored both goals against Japan but was injured when team-mate Jill Roord jumped on her foot while the Dutch players celebrated Martens' late winner.