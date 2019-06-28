St Mirren: Jim Goodwin appointed two days after Oran Kearney leaves

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Goodwin in scoring form for St Mirren

St Mirren have confirmed Alloa Athletic boss Jim Goodwin as their new manager on a three-year deal - two days after the departure of Oran Kearney.

Kearney left the club on Wednesday after a 10-month stint during which former club captain Goodwin, 37, was linked sporadically with replacing him.

Goodwin kept part-time Alloa in the Scottish Championship last season, having won promotion the year before.

He becomes St Mirren's 10th manager in just over nine years.

While still a player, the Irishman was part of the coaching set-up in Paisley under Tommy Craig in 2014 before leaving the club two years later.

As well as captaining the side, Goodwin was part of the team that won the League Cup in 2013.

'He's inspirational, but it will be tough' - analysis

Former St Mirren striker Steven Thompson

Jim has proved himself capable - you just have to look at what he achieved at Alloa. They had the smallest budget in the Championship so to keep them up was a massive feat. He'd absolutely get the backing of the supporters. He was a firm fans' favourite when he was captain.

He is a leader, he's an inspirational guy but it'll be extremely tough. I'm predicting St Mirren will still be playing catch-up come Christmas time. He will not have the biggest budget so he's got to get the best out of the players that are there and sign well - recruitment's so incredibly important and there's not a lot of time.