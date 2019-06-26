Luke Gambin: Colchester United sign Luton Town winger

Luke Gambin scored three goals for Crawley last season

Colchester United have signed winger Luke Gambin on a free transfer following his exit from Luton Town.

The Malta international, 26, played once for the Hatters last season in August before joining Crawley on loan for the rest of the campaign.

He made 28 appearances for the League Two side and has now signed a two-year deal with the U's after being released.

Gambin started his career with Barnet and had a loan spell with Hendon before joining Luton in January 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.