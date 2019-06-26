Richard Nartey: Burton Albion sign Chelsea defender on season-long loan deal

Richard Nartey made four appearances for Chelsea's under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy in 2018-19

Burton Albion have signed Chelsea defender Richard Nartey on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for the Blues, but did feature for their under-21 team in the Checkatrade Trophy last season.

"He's another young player who needs to go out and get league experience," boss Nigel Clough told the club website.

"He's at the stage in his career where he's ready to go out and be part of a first-team squad."

