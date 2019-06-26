Mark Cullen and Ryan Lloyd: Port Vale bring in duo on one-year deals

Mark Cullen ended last season on loan at Carlisle, failing to score in nine appearances

Port Vale have signed striker Mark Cullen and midfielder Ryan Lloyd on one-year deals.

Cullen, 27, left Blackpool at the end of last season after scoring 21 goals in 89 league appearances for the Tangerines.

Lloyd, 25, started his career with the Valiants and spent the last two seasons with Macclesfield.

"It's a fresh start for me and for the club with the new owners coming in," Cullen told the club website.

