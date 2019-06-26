England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson joins Swansea City

Martyn Margetson (L) was part of England's staff as they reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals

England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson has joined Swansea City.

Welshman Margetson, 47, follows new Swans boss and ex-England Under-17 coach Steve Cooper to the Championship club.

He will combine his role on Gareth Southgate's staff with the goalkeeping coach job at Swansea.

England performance coach David Tivey is also joining Swansea, although he will leave his post at the Football Association.

Margetson was previously part of Wales' coaching team under Gary Speed and Chris Coleman.

He replaces Adrian Tucker, who revealed his second spell as Swansea's goalkeeper coach had come to an end earlier this week.

Born in Neath, Margetson was capped once by Wales in his playing days.

The keeper started his career at Manchester City, where he made 60 appearances between 1992 and 1998.

He had loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town before a permanent move to Southend United.

Margetson also played for Huddersfield Town before ending his playing days at Cardiff City, where he made 41 appearances between 2002 and 2007.

His coaching career began at Cardiff, but he left Wales to work under Sam Allardyce at West Ham in 2011 before rejoining the Bluebirds in 2014.

He also worked at Crystal Palace and Everton under Allardyce, leaving Goodison Park in May 2018.

Margetson was appointed Wales goalkeeping coach by Gary Speed in 2011, and remained in the post until switching to England in 2016.

He joins Cooper and Mike Marsh in a new-look coaching team at Swansea, who are rebuilding following Graham Potter's move to Brighton.

Fitness coach Tivey, who has worked under Southgate, Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson while with the FA, will work alongside current Swansea sports scientist Jordan Smith.

Cooper will meet Swansea's players when they report for pre-season training on Thursday.