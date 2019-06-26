Scottish Challenge Cup: New sponsor a sweet deal

As sponsorship deals go, it takes the biscuit. The SPFL have proudly unveiled their latest partnership, teaming up with Scotland's premier producer of chocolate treats for a Scottish Challenge Cup rebrand.

It means the competition will be known as the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup this season ... and it certainly hit the sweet spot on social media.

Giving Rod a run for his money

Until now, the greatest cup draw in Scottish football history occurred in January 2017 when Rod Stewart was involved in deciding the ties for the Scottish Cup fifth-round. The singer's bizarre behaviour included prodding startled Scottish FA president Alan McRae under the table, shouting the numbers of each team, cheering when he gave his beloved Celtic a home tie, and flummoxing Alan Stubbs into calling out the wrong number.

Not to be outdone, SPFL officials - including chief executive Neil Doncaster - pitched up at a chocolate factory in Uddingston on Wednesday, with former Scotland striker Billy Dodds in tow. Alongside Tunnock's chairman and owner Sir Boyd Tunnock, who was wearing full shop-floor regalia, the Caramel Wafer theme was strong as the draw was conducted to whet the appetite for another season of craziness in Scottish football.

Mouthwatering prospect

Clubs were quick to show their support for the deal. In fact, some were positively salivating at the prospect of boxloads of freebies landing on their doorstep. And with previous sponsors Irn-Bru having handed out bottles of their product as the prize for player of each round, will Tunnock's treats await the stand-out performers this season?

Dunfermline Athletic don't enter the competition until the third-round stage, but they are already excited to sink their teeth in.

Making memories & critics be damned

It's what footballing dreams are made of. Scoring a title-clinching goal, earning a Scotland call-up... and netting the winner in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

The unique tournament comprises 58 teams from the Scottish Championship, League One and Two, Highland League, Lowland League, under-21 colt teams from each of the 12 Premiership clubs, and two clubs from each of the English National League, Northern Irish Premiership, League of Ireland and Welsh Premier League. It now has a unique name to match.

And just as Scottish football fans are fiercely protective of their game, woe betide any ill-informed critics turning their nose up at this new deal.

The draw in full

Round 1 - North Section

Fraserburgh v Ross County Colts, Hibernian Colts v Elgin City, Brora Rangers v Aberdeen Colts, Livingston Colts v Formartine United, Albion Rovers v Hearts Colts, St Johnstone Colts v Cove Rangers

Round 1 - South Section

Kelty Hearts v Kilmarnock Colts, Hamilton Academical Colts v BSC Glasgow, Berwick Rangers v Rangers Colts, St Mirren Colts v East Kilbride, Queen's Park v Celtic Colts, Motherwell Colts v Spartans

Round 2 - North Section

Albion Rovers or Hearts Colts v Cowdenbeath, Fraserburgh or Ross County Colts v Raith Rovers, Brora Rangers or Aberdeen Colts v St Johnstone Colts or Cove Rangers, East Fife v Stirling Albion, Brechin City v Hibernian Colts or Elgin City, Montrose v Forfar Athletic

Round 2 - South Section

Clyde v Motherwell Colts or Spartans, Annan Athletic v Kelty Hearts or Kilmarnock Colts, Hamilton Academical Colts or BSC Glasgow v Airdrieonians, Dumbarton v St Mirren Colts or East Kilbride, Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City, Falkirk v Queen's Park or Celtic Colts, Stranraer v Berwick Rangers or Rangers Colts

First-round ties to be played 6-7 August and second round 13-14 August