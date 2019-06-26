Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Man Utd reach agreement with Crystal Palace to sign defender

By David Ornstein

BBC Sport

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Aaron Wan-Bissaka played in 35 Premier League matches for Crystal Palace in the 2018-19 season

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The deal is worth £50m and the 21-year-old England Under-21 international is set to travel for a medical imminently before going on holiday.

United have offered Wan-Bissaka a long-term contract and wages of up to £80,000 a week.

He is on £10,000 a week at Selhurst Park, the lowest-paid player in Palace's first-team squad.

Wan-Bissaka joined Crystal Palace academy when he was 11 and made his first-team debut in 2018.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to bolster his squad for the new season and identified Wan-Bissaka as having the youth and speed he is looking for.

The defender had been on England duty at European Under-21 Championship but, after they were knocked out at the group stage, a deal seems set to be swiftly concluded.

If the deal is completed, Wan-Bissaka will be United's second summer signing, after 21-year-old Wales winger Daniel James joined from Swansea for £15m earlier in June.

