Jack Clarke: Tottenham close to signing Leeds United winger

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Jack Clarke (left) in action for Leeds United
Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds United last season

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is close to completing a move to Premier League side Tottenham.

Negotiations have advanced far enough for the Championship club to let the 18-year-old travel south for a medical.

It is understood a fee in the region of £10m has been agreed, with further payments scheduled if certain clauses are met.

He would be Tottenham's first signing since Brazil forward Lucas Moura joined from Paris St-Germain in January 2018.

Clarke came through the youth system at the West Yorkshire club and made his first-team debut on 6 October last year against Brentford.

He made 25 appearances for the club last season and helped them to the Championship play-off semi-finals, where they lost to Derby County.

