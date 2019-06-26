Irish Premiership: Linfield begin defence at home to Institute

The meeting of Coleraine and Cliftonville is the stand-out game of the first round

Linfield's Irish Premiership defence will begin with the visit of Institute to Windsor Park on Saturday, 10 August.

The fixture list for the new season has been released with Coleraine at home to Cliftonville on the opening weekend.

Championship winners Larne play host to Warrenpoint on their top-flight return while newly-promoted Carrick Rangers visit Irish Cup holders Crusaders.

Dungannon Swifts will face Ballymena United and Glentoran visit Glenavon in the other matches on the opening day.

There is an early meeting of last season's title rivals as Ballymena will host Linfield in round two on 13 August on the same night as newcomers Carrick and Larne go head-to-head at Taylors Avenue.

The first 'Big Two' derby clash between Linfield and Glentoran will take place at Windsor Park on 14 September in round seven, which will also see Crusaders take on Glenavon.

The traditional Boxing Day fixtures will feature the return match between Larne and Carrick at Inver Park while Institute will play host to Warrenpoint Town.

Among the feature matches on New Year's Day will be the meeting of Ballymena and Larne at the Showgrounds while Glenavon travel to Solitude to face Cliftonville.

The 2019/20 Championship season will begin on 3 August with relegated Ards and Newry City both away from home as they look to make an immediate return to the top flight.

Ards will travel to face PSNI in the opening round while Newry take on H&W Welders with Dundela's match at home to Dergview among the other first-round matches.