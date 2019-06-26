Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are poised to land French defender Christopher Julien after agreeing terms on a deal worth up to £8m with Toulouse. ((Daily Record)

David Turnbull remains confident his move from Motherwell to Celtic will go through despite a delay after his medical highlighted a minor issue. (Sun)

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio hopes his close relationship with Antonio Conte will help him bring Inter Milan's £8million striker Facundo Colidio to Rugby Park on a season-long loan. (Sun)

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has criticised Joe Aribo's imminent move to Rangers, claiming it "doesn't make sense on the football side" and will ruin his development. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Ryan Kent will only return to Ibrox on loan from Liverpool this summer if the winger wants the deal to happen. (Herald)

Hearts are close to sealing a move for Northern Ireland international striker Conor Washington, who is out of contract at Sheffield United. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock full-back Stephen O'Donnell is a target for four English sides - Middlesbrough, Derby, Stoke and Sheffield United - as he enters the final year of his contract. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dundee United have made an offer to free-agent striker Lawrence Shankland, who scored 34 goals for Ayr United last season. (Sun)