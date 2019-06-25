Dave Reddin: Football Association head of team strategy and performance to leave

England manager Gareth Southgate with Dave Reddin, right

Football Association head of team strategy and performance Dave Reddin is to leave his role at the end of the year.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said Reddin had played a "key role across all 28 of our England teams".

Reddin joined the FA as head of performance services in 2014 before taking up his current role in 2016.

"It's been a privilege to work at the FA and I'm proud of what I have achieved during my time here," he said.

Reddin previously held key roles in England's 2003 Rugby World Cup triumph and Great Britain's London 2012 Olympics successes.

"During my time, I've been fortunate to have been given the support and licence to bring in many of the ideas and concepts from my experience in other sports," he added.

Reddin was subject to an FA investigation after a bullying allegation was made against him in 2017. The governing body said it was "entirely satisfied the matters were appropriately investigated and concluded".

Chief executive Glenn is also due to leave the FA after four years in his role.