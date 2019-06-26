Women's World Cup: England's Steph Houghton & Mille Bright 'major doubts' for Norway

Steph Houghton suffered an injury after late challenge by Cameroon's Alexandra Takounda

England centre-backs Steph Houghton and Millie Bright are "major doubts" for their Women's World Cup quarter-final against Norway, says boss Phil Neville.

Houghton was injured in the Lionesses' last-16 win over Cameroon, while Bright has a bug which Neville said was "going through the camp a little bit".

"Steph is because of the tackle, and Millie has a virus, so she is more of a doubt. It's sickness," Neville said.

He added that he was "relaxed" about their potential replacements.

Centre-backs Leah Williamson and Abbie McManus have both played in the World Cup and have featured in Neville's team this year.

"You guys have had an obsession with my rotation for the last 18 months," said the England boss. "But we can bring in two people who know the system and it's a seamless transition.

"We don't want to get to the quarter-finals and throw in young kids who are untested, so there has been a plan behind [the rotation]. I'm totally relaxed."

