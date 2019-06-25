Europa League: Jeffrey aims to win back third spot for NIFL

David Jeffrey's side will face Malmo if they beat NSI Runavik in the preliminary round

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey hopes to overcome NSI Runavik in the Europa League and help NIFL regain a third place in the competition.

The Northern Ireland Football League is set to lose one of its three Europa League spots next season after falling below 50th in the coefficients table.

Ballymena, Cliftonville and Crusaders will play in this season's qualifiers.

"It's important that the teams do well, improve the coefficient and hopefully get that spot back," said Jeffrey.

The Premiership runners-up start against Faroe Islands opposition while the Reds are also in preliminary round action on Thursday night against Welsh side Barry Town.

Barry Town lost out 2-1 in a friendly at Ballymena last weekend as they warmed up for the visit of the Europa League play-off winners.

Jeffrey added: "I was talking to Barry Town and they were explaining to me how the Welsh FA supports, quite considerably, the teams in terms of their European preparation with the primary focus on maintaining a high coefficient.

"People at times questioned me when I would want every Irish League team, no matter how fierce the rivalry, to do well in Europe. It was simply because of the coefficient."