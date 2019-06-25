David Turnbull: Celtic and Motherwell in talks after transfer delay

David Turnbull spoke to both Celtic and Norwich City about a move from Fir Park

Celtic and Motherwell have held talks as midfielder David Turnbull's move to the Scottish champions was delayed.

Both parties are in contact over the £3.25m switch following Turnbull's medical with the Glasgow side.

Parkhead boss Neil Lennon stated last week he hoped the four-year deal would be announced last Friday.

A Norwich City offer matching Celtic's was also accepted by the Fir Park board, but Turnbull chose Parkhead after visiting Carrow Road.

It is the latest development of a transfer saga that initially started on 12 June when Motherwell and the treble treble winners agreed on a fee.

After initial terms were offered and then rejected, Celtic removed themselves from the running as Premier League newcomers Norwich made their move.

However, a new and successful bid from Glasgow was enough to convince the Scottish Football Writers' Player of the Year to pick Celtic.

During his breakthrough season at Fir Park, the 19-year-old netted 15 times from central midfield, earning two Scotland Under-21 caps.

Speaking about Turnbull on Friday, Lennon said: "David had options that he was quite right to pursue. Thankfully, he's chosen us, which is quite a coup. He's chosen us over Norwich for footballing reasons, not financial, trust me on that.

"He's a player we've admired for a while. He had a great breakthrough season.

"He's an elegant player, technically he's very good, proficient with both feet and he scored 15 goals in 30 games, which is quite a return for a midfielder.

"Could he go straight into the team? Of course he could. It's good to get one over the line and hopefully there are more (signings) to come."