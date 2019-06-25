Partick Thistle: Kenny Miller set to join Jags after Dundee exit

Kenny Miller
Kenny Miller switched from being player and manager at Livingston to Dundee in August

Veteran striker Kenny Miller is set to join Partick Thistle on a one-year deal just a day after leaving Dundee.

The 39-year-old parted company with the Dens Park club by mutual consent as they prepare for life in the Scottish Championship.

He scored eight goals for Dundee last season, at the end of which the side were relegated from the Premiership.

Thistle are training in La Manga where Miller is expected to join them tomorrow.

The former Scotland forward started last season as player/manager of Livingston before moving to Tayside in August.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you