Partick Thistle: Kenny Miller set to join Jags after Dundee exit

Kenny Miller switched from being player and manager at Livingston to Dundee in August

Veteran striker Kenny Miller is set to join Partick Thistle on a one-year deal just a day after leaving Dundee.

The 39-year-old parted company with the Dens Park club by mutual consent as they prepare for life in the Scottish Championship.

He scored eight goals for Dundee last season, at the end of which the side were relegated from the Premiership.

Thistle are training in La Manga where Miller is expected to join them tomorrow.

The former Scotland forward started last season as player/manager of Livingston before moving to Tayside in August.