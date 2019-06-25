Andre Gomes: Everton sign Portugal midfielder from Barcelona for £22m

Andre Gomes made 27 Premier League appearances for Everton last season, scoring one goal

Everton have signed Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes from Barcelona in a £22m deal, after he had a successful loan spell at Goodison Park last season.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract.

Gomes played 29 times in all competitions while on loan with the Toffees last season, scoring one goal.

"I'm really happy to sign the contract with Everton. It wasn't hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I'm very happy to have made it," said Gomes.

"Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here."

It is the club's second signing of the summer after securing Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a free transfer.