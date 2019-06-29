Premier League pre-season fixtures: Where's your club playing this summer?

Liverpool beat Manchester United when they met in the International Champions Cup in Michigan last summer

Manchester United will travel more than 20,000 miles in pre-season as Premier League sides prepare for the 2019-20 campaign with games across the world.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are set to travel further than any of their top-six rivals, including a trip to Australia to face Leeds United.

Premier League champions Manchester City visit China, Singapore and Japan while Liverpool head to the USA.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal face Barcelona as part of their preparations.

The Gunners are the first English side to play Barca in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy at the Nou Camp since Manchester City beat the La Liga champions a decade ago.

Several Premier League teams will meet this summer with City, Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves all competing in the Premier League Asia Trophy in China.

Manchester United and Tottenham play one another in Shanghai in the International Champions Cup, which also pits Spurs against Juventus in Singapore before they host Inter Milan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pre-season fixture list:

Arsenal

16 July: v Colorado Rapids (Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Colorado)

18 July: v Bayern Munich (Dignity Health Sports Park, California)

20 July: v Fiorentina (Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina)

24 July: v Real Madrid (FedExField, Washington DC)

28 July: v Lyon (Emirates Stadium)

31 July: v Angers (Stade Raymond Kopa)

4 August: v Barcelona (Camp Nou)

Aston Villa

18 July: v Minnesota United (Allianz Field)

21 July: v Shrewsbury (Montgomery Waters Meadow)

24 July: Walsall (Bescot Stadium)

27 July: v Charlton (The Valley)

3 August: v RB Leipzig (Red Bull Arena)

Bournemouth

20 July: v Girona (Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys)

26 July: v West Brom (The Hawthorns)

27 July: v Brentford (Griffin Park)

2 August: v Lazio (Vitality Stadium)

3 August: v Lyon (Vitality Stadium)

Brighton

19 July: v Crawley Town (People's Pension Stadium)

20 July: v Fulham (EBB Stadium, Aldershot)

27 July; v Birmingham City (St Andrews)

Burnley

20 July: v Crewe Alexandra (Gresty Road)

20 July: v Port Vale (Vale Park)

27 July: v Wigan Athletic (DW Stadium)

30 July: v Nice (Turf Moor)

3 August: v Parma (Turf Moor)

Chelsea

10 July: v Bohemians (Dalymount Park, Dublin)

13 July: v St Patrick's Athletic (Richmond Park, Dublin)

19 July: v Kawasaki Frontale (Nissan Stadium, Yokohama)

23 July: v Barcelona (Saitama Stadium)

28 July: v Reading (Madjeski Stadium)

31 July: v Red Bull Salzburg (Red Bull Arena)

Crystal Palace

9 July: v FC Luzern (Tissot Arena)

13 July: BSC Young Boys (Stadium Neufeld)

16 July: v Barnet (The Hive)

19 July: v Nottingham Forest (City Ground)

27 July: v Bristol City (Ashton Gate)

30 July: v AFC Wimbledon (Kingsmeadow Stadium)

3 August: v Hertha Berlin (Selhurst Park)

Everton

7 July: v Kariobangi Sharks

14 July: v Sion (Stade Saint-Marc)

19 July: v Monaco (Stade Saint-Marc)

24 July; v Wigan Athletic (DW Stadium)

27 July: v Mainz 05/Sevilla (Opel Arena, Mainz)

3 August: v Werder Bremen (Weserstadion)

Leicester City

20 July: v Cheltenham (Jonny-Rocks Stadium)

23 July: v Cambridge United (The Abbey Stadium)

27 July: v Rotherham (New York Stadium)

27 July: v Stoke City (Bet365 Stadium)

2 August: v Atalanta (King Power Stadium)

Liverpool

11 July: v Tranmere Rovers (Prenton Park)

14 July: v Bradford City (Northern Commercials Stadium)

20 July: v Borussia Dortmund (Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana)

21 July: v Sevilla (Fenway Park, Boston)

25 July: v Sporting (Yankee Stadium, New York City)

28 July: v Napoli (Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh)

31 July: v Lyon (Stade de Geneve, Geneva)

Manchester City

17 July: v West Ham (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre, Nanjing)

20 July: Premier League Asia Trophy play-off/final (Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai)

24 July: v Kitchee FC (Hong Kong Stadium)

27 July: v Yokohama F Marinos (Nissan Stadium, Yokohama)

Manchester United

13 July: v Perth Glory (Optus Stadium, Perth)

17 July: v Leeds United (Optus Stadium)

20 July: v Inter Milan (Singapore National Stadium)

25 July: v Tottenham (Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai)

30 July: v Kristiansund (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)

3 August: v AC Milan (Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)

Newcastle

17 July: v Wolves (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)

30 July: v Hibernian (Easter Road)

3 August: v St Etienne (St James' Park)

Norwich City

14 July: v Arminia Bielefeld (Heidewaldstadion)

24 July: v Brentford (Colney Training Centre)

27 July: v Luton Town (Kenilworth Road)

30 July: v Atalanta (Carrow Road)

3 August: v Toulouse (Carrow Road)

Southampton

14 July: v Rehindorf Altach (Stadion Schnabelholz, Austria)

20 July: v Preston North End (Deepdale)

23 July: v Guangzhou Evergrande (Macau Olympic Complex Stadium, Macau)

28 July: v Feyenoord (De Kuip)

3 August: v Koln (St Mary's Stadium)

Sheffield United

12 July: v Real Betis (Estadio Algarve, Portugal)

16 July: v Burton Albion (Pirelli Stadium)

20 July: v Northampton Town (Sixfields Stadium)

23 July: v Chesterfield (Proact Stadium)

27 July: v Barnsley (Oakwell)

Tottenham

21 July: v Juventus (Singapore National Stadium)

25 July: v Manchester United (Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai)

30 July: v Real Madrid (Allianz Arena, Munich)

31 July: Audi Cup play-off/final (Allianz Arena)

4 August: v Inter Milan (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Watford

27 July: v QPR (Loftus Road)

West Ham

11 July: v Rheindorf Altach (Stadion Schnabelholz)

17 July: v Manchester City (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)

27 July: v Fulham (Craven Cottage)

3 August: v Athletic Bilbao (London Stadium)

Wolves

17 July: v Newcastle (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)

20 July: Premier League Asia Trophy play-off/final (Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai)