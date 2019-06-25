Alex Fisher: Exeter City sign striker after Yeovil exit

Alex Fisher scored 13 goals in 57 league appearances for Yeovil Town

Exeter City have signed former Yeovil Town striker Alex Fisher.

The League Two club have not disclosed the length of the 28-year-old's deal at St James Park.

The former Oxford, Mansfield, Torquay, Inverness and Motherwell player left the Glovers in May after they were relegated to the National League.

"I'm absolutely delighted, I spoke to the gaffer last week and I was really happy to get this one over the line," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.