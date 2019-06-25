Matt Ingram: Hull sign QPR goalkeeper on a three-year deal

From the section

Matt Ingram played 19 games during three seasons at QPR

Hull City have signed goalkeeper Matt Ingram from Queens Park Rangers on a three-year-deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old moves to East Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee, ending a three-season spell at Loftus Road.

Ingram played 19 games for Rangers during that time, and has made a total of 180 career appearances with spells at Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh start with Hull City," he said.

