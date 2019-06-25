Matt Ingram: Hull sign QPR goalkeeper on a three-year deal

  • From the section Hull
Matt Ingram
Matt Ingram played 19 games during three seasons at QPR

Hull City have signed goalkeeper Matt Ingram from Queens Park Rangers on a three-year-deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old moves to East Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee, ending a three-season spell at Loftus Road.

Ingram played 19 games for Rangers during that time, and has made a total of 180 career appearances with spells at Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh start with Hull City," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you