Matty Done: Rochdale's long-serving midfielder signs new two-year contract

Matty Done has had three spells at Rochdale, having rejoined from Sheffield United in 2017

Midfielder Matty Done has signed a new two-year deal with Rochdale.

The 30-year-old is in his third spell with Dale, accruing 210 appearances, and scored two goals in 43 games in all competitions last season.

Done has also had stints with Wrexham, Hereford, Barnsley, Hibernian and Sheffield United, with whom he won promotion to the Championship.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back into it," said Done, who was due to be out of contract this summer.

"I've had a busy summer being away with the family and doing my coaching badges, so it was just a case of trying to be back in Manchester to get it all done and over the line."