Corey Whitely: Newport County sign forward from Ebbsfleet

Corey Whitely has scored 35 goals and created 22 assists in the last three seasons

Newport County have signed forward Corey Whitely on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old had spells last season with Dagenham and Ebbsfleet United.

"I can't wait to get the ball rolling. I'm buzzing, I am really looking forward to getting started," he said.

Newport manager Michael Flynn added: "Corey is a very exciting player. He is a player with lots of pace and can also play in a number of different attacking positions. He has taken a pay cut to sign for us which shows his desire."