Moses Ogbu: Grimsby Town sign Nigerian forward on one-year deal
-
League Two side Grimsby Town have signed Nigerian forward Moses Ogbu on a one-year contract.
Ogbu played in the United Arab Emirates with Al-Ain last term, having spent most of his career in Sweden.
He can play as a striker, on either wing or behind the main centre-forward.
The 28-year-old scored 13 times in 43 league games for IK Sirius - where he was captain before leaving in November - and previously played for fellow Swedish club Jonkopings Sodra.
