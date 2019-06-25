Bartosz Bialkowski: Ipswich keeper's Millwall move off after complication with medical

Bartosz Bialkowski has played 178 times for Ipswich since joining from Notts County in 2014

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski's proposed move from Ipswich Town to Millwall has fallen through.

After a fee and personal terms were agreed, there was a complication with his medical over a long-standing knee injury, BBC Radio Suffolk reports.

Championship side Millwall had hoped to renegotiate the price but Ipswich owner Marcus Evans called the deal off.

Poland international Bialkowski, 31, played 30 times last season as the Tractor Boys went down to League One.

"Everything was OK with Ipswich and there was a complication with the medical, which has led to complications with the deal," Millwall boss Neil Harris told South London News.