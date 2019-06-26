Hibs sign defender Tom James from Yeovil Town

Tom James was part of the Yeovil team that faced Manchester United in the FA Cup in 2018

Hibernian have completed the signing of Yeovil Town defender Tom James on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile Welshman has played almost 100 games for the League Two club since signing from Cardiff City.

The 23-year-old said manager Paul Heckingbottom's attention to detail convinced him to make the move.

"It was definitely the gaffer who swung it for me. He showed how much he wanted me and that was the biggest pull," James said.

"As a footballer, you want the manager to be on your side from the start and I feel like he definitely is. I want to repay him for that.

"I think he wants me to be a full-back who gets forward and creates chances, though I did play all the way across the back four last season and occasionally in the centre of midfield."

James is the second Welshman to arrive at Easter Road in the last 24 hours after a £250,000 deal to bring Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge to Edinburgh.

And Heckingbotton said his ability to fill various different roles made James an attractive target.

"He's a highly-rated young player who can operate in a number of positions, which is obviously advantageous when we want to run with a smaller group," the manager said.

"I know Tom well and we have seen him play many times. I'm delighted he has bought into what we want to achieve here because he had a lot of other offers."

