Hibernian: Christian Doidge signs from Forest Green

Christian Doidge scored once during his three-month stint at Bolton last term

Hibernian have made a "real statement of intent" by signing striker Christian Doidge, says boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Forest Green Rovers forward joins in a deal worth in excess of £250,000, having spent part of last season on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

Doidge, 26, was set to make a permanent £1m move in January, but that collapsed as Bolton could not pay the fee.

The Welshman returned to Forest Green and scored 10 goals in League Two to take his tally for the campaign to 14.

"I'm delighted we were able to fend off other interested clubs to secure his signature," said Heckingbottom.

"We think he's well suited to Scottish football. The recruitment staff here have been looking at Christian for a while now and he's also someone who was on my radar.

"Christian is intelligent, has good movement, scores different types of goals, can handle himself physically and will press well from the front."

Doidge, who has also played for Carmarthen Town and Dagenham & Redbridge, has signed a three-year deal with Hibs.

He describes himself as "an all-round number nine" and said speaking to Heckingbottom convinced him to move north.

"I felt like I knew exactly what he wanted from me within 10 seconds," he said. "He's very clear in his instructions and I think it will really suit my game. I'm looking forward to working under him.

"I like getting after the ball with a high work-rate, making a nuisance of myself for defenders and playing off the shoulder. I like to attack crosses - just an all-round number nine, really."

Hibs are also closing in on the signing of Welsh right-back Tom James from Yeovil Town.