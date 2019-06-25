Adam Smith and James Morton: Forest Green bring in duo

Adam Smith
Adam Smith won promotion from League Two with Northampton Town in 2016

Forest Green have signed goalkeeper Adam Smith on a two-year deal and Bristol City midfielder James Morton on a season-long loan.

Smith, 26, was released by Bristol Rovers in May after making 28 league appearances in two seasons.

Morton, 20, spent last season on loan at National League South side Bath City.

"I think it is a good opportunity for me to move my game onto the next level," Smith told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you