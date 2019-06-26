St Mirren: Jim Goodwin would have fans' backing, says Steven Thompson

Jim Goodwin and Steven Thompson left St Mirren in 2016

Jim Goodwin would "absolutely" have the backing of St Mirren fans if he is appointed as Oran Kearney's successor, says former team-mate Steven Thompson.

Kearney, 40, has left the Paisley club after 10 months in charge and former club captain Goodwin, 37, has been linked heavily with the role.

Goodwin kept part-time Alloa in the Scottish Championship last season, having won promotion the year before.

"Stepping up to full-time management's the next logical step," said Thompson.

"I know Jim's very keen to do that. He's proved himself capable - you just have to look at what he achieved at Alloa. They had the smallest budget in the Championship so to keep them up was a massive feat.

"He'd absolutely get the backing of the supporters if he was given the opportunity. He was a firm fans' favourite when he was captain. He is a leader, he's an inspirational guy and he would be top of my list."

Kearney was absent when St Mirren's players returned for pre-season training on Monday, while Hamilton and Livingston - who comprised the bottom four with the Paisley side and relegated Dundee last term - have already made several signings.

After League Cup group games against Dunfermline Athletic, Edinburgh City, East Kilbride and Albion Rovers, St Mirren face Hibernian, Aberdeen and Rangers in the Premiership.

"It'll be extremely tough. I'm predicting St Mirren will still be playing catch-up come Christmas time," Thompson warned.

"A St Mirren manager will not have the biggest budget so he's got to get the best out of the players that are there and sign well - recruitment's so incredibly important and there's not a lot of time."