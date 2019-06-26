Oran Kearney: St Mirren confirm manager's departure

Oran Kearney took charge of St Mirren last September

St Mirren have confirmed the departure of Oran Kearney, less than a year after he was appointed as manager.

Kearney kept the Paisley side in the Scottish Premiership last term after a play-off win over Dundee United.

But the Northern Irishman, 40 - who joined from Coleraine on a three-year deal - has not been at training since St Mirren returned on Monday.

The club said they "wish to thank Oran for his time in charge and wish him every success in the future".

Former captain Jim Goodwin is favourite to become the club's 10th manager in just over nine years, but there has not been any official contact between the clubs.

The Irishman kept part-time Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Championship last term, having earned promotion a year earlier.

Kearney has been commuting to Paisley from his family's base in Ballymoney in his homeland each week - an arrangement that has reportedly caused tensions with the club.

Chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick had to play down suggestions the manager could return to Northern Ireland, with Coleraine still searching for a new coach more than six weeks after the sacking of Kearney's successor, Rod McAree.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry indicated Kearney would be the "number one target" to fill their managerial vacancy if he became available.

McKendry described it as "a no brainer", adding he had "never hidden the fact he would be keen to have Oran back at the club should he return to Northern Ireland".

St Mirren were scheduled to play Coleraine in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, but that has now been postponed.

Sports scientist and former St Mirren winger Junior Mendes put the first-team squad through a series of fitness tests on Monday, while youth chief Allan McManus and goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield were also on hand along with technical director Gus MacPherson.

'10 managers in 10 years is not stability' - analysis

Former St Mirren striker Steven Thompson

There was a definite feeling among the St Mirren supporters at the end of the season that Kearney had won them over.

The performances in the last six weeks of the season were good and it came as a huge surprise to me that the manager was going to be changed again.

St Mirren have had 10 managers in the last 10 years. That's not stability at all.

It just seems like there's a continual revolving door of managers. You can't possibly build with that structure in place.

Derek McInnes came to Aberdeen in 2013 and has been given time to build. Since then St Mirren have had eight managers.