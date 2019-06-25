Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar sign Tom Aldred, Aaron Amadi-Holloway & Macaulay Gillesphey

Tom Aldred made 40 appearances for Motherwell last season

Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar have signed Shrewsbury striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Bury defender Tom Aldred and Carlisle's Macaulay Gillesphey.

Aldred, 28, spent the past 18 months on loan at Scottish side Motherwell, and left League One Bury this summer.

Welshman Amadi-Holloway, 26, scored three goals for Shrewsbury last season and joins the Australian side for an undisclosed fee.

Centre-back Gillesphey, 23, played 30 times for Carlisle in 2018-19.

"It was an opportunity I couldn't say no to, being coached by one of the best Premiership strikers in his time," said former Oldham and Wycombe man Amadi-Holloway.

Former Liverpool striker Fowler, 44, has been in charge of A-League side Brisbane since April.

