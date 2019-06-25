James Vaughan: Bradford City sign striker on three-year deal

James Vaughan
Bradford City are the 12th club of James Vaughan's career

Former Everton and Sunderland striker James Vaughan has joined Bradford City on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old was released by Wigan in May having spent the second half of last season on loan at Portsmouth.

"A three-year deal is a big commitment for the club and myself," said Vaughan after agreeing to join the Bantams.

"I know I'm joining a big, ambitious project - which is only moving forward. The manager wants me to be a bit of a leader on the pitch."

