Match ends, Chile 0, Uruguay 1.
Chile 0-1 Uruguay
-
A late Edinson Cavani header gave Uruguay a win over Chile that secured top spot in Copa America Group C and sets up a quarter-final with Peru.
The Paris St-Germain striker glanced in Jonathan Rodriguez's cross in the 82nd minute to decide a hard-fought game.
Luis Suarez missed Uruguay's best chance of the first half, seeing a shot deflected wide with an unmarked team-mate on his shoulder.
It was the sides' first Copa America meeting since a stormy 2015 match.
Four years ago, Cavani was sent off in Uruguay's 1-0 last-eight defeat after reacting to Chile's Gonzalo Jara putting a hand on his buttocks.
Former West Brom and Nottingham Forest defender Jara was subsequently given a three-match ban.
Chile will face Colombia, the only team to have won all three of their games in the tournament, in this year's quarter-finals after being beaten to top spot in the group by Uruguay.
Ecuador bowed out with a 1-1 draw against Japan but coach Hernan Gomez insisted his leadership was not behind his team's failure to make the last eight.
Victory against the invited Japan side would have taken Gomez's side through.
"I'm not handing over my post. Another coach will come in and the same things will happen, they are asking for results when we can't provide them," he said.
"Let's see who explodes first. I don't think I am the problem."
Line-ups
Chile
- 1Arias
- 17MedelSubstituted forLichnovskyat 55'minutes
- 18JaraSubstituted forCastilloat 90'minutes
- 3Maripán
- 13Pulgar
- 5Díaz
- 20Aránguiz
- 16Hernández
- 21Opazo
- 11VargasSubstituted forFernandesat 77'minutes
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 2Lichnovsky
- 4Isla
- 6Fuenzalida
- 8Vidal
- 9Castillo
- 10Valdés
- 12Cortés
- 14Pavez
- 15Beausejour
- 19Fernandes
- 22Sagal
- 23Urra
Uruguay
- 1Muslera
- 4GonzálezBooked at 70mins
- 2Giménez
- 3Godín
- 22Cáceres
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forCoatesat 90+2'minutes
- 6Bentancur
- 10de ArrascaetaSubstituted forRodríguezat 76'minutes
- 7LodeiroSubstituted forNándezat 45'minutes
- 21Cavani
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 8Nández
- 11Stuani
- 12Campaña
- 13Saracchi
- 14Torreira
- 16Pereiro
- 17Laxalt
- 18Gómez
- 19Coates
- 20Rodríguez
- 23M Silva
- Referee:
- Raphael Claus
- Attendance:
- 57,442
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chile 0, Uruguay 1.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Chile).
Jonathan Rodríguez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Junior Fernandes (Chile).
Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Chile. Guillermo Maripán tries a through ball, but Nicolás Castillo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Sebastián Coates replaces Federico Valverde.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Nicolás Castillo replaces Gonzalo Jara.
Foul by Igor Lichnovsky (Chile).
Jonathan Rodríguez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Chile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Díaz with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Chile 0, Uruguay 1. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Rodríguez.
Hand ball by Martín Cáceres (Uruguay).
Pablo Hernández (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay).
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Junior Fernandes replaces Eduardo Vargas.
Igor Lichnovsky (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Uruguay).
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Jonathan Rodríguez replaces Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Chile).
Booking
Giovanni González (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexis Sánchez (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Giovanni González (Uruguay).
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Giovanni González.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by José Giménez.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Díaz (Chile) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Pablo Hernández (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nahitan Nández (Uruguay).
Foul by Igor Lichnovsky (Chile).
Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Chile).
Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Paulo Díaz (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martín Cáceres (Uruguay).
Attempt saved. Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nahitan Nández with a headed pass.