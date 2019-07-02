Attempt missed. Mohamed Dellahi Yali (Mauritania) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bessam.
Mauritania v Tunisia
-
Line-ups
Mauritania
- 1Souleymane
- 2Diaw
- 15N´Diaye
- 5Ba
- 3Abeid
- 14Yali
- 19Coulibaly
- 7Diakite
- 18El Hacen
- 11Moulaye Ahmed
- 10Ba
Substitutes
- 6Camara
- 8Guidileye
- 9Tanjy
- 12Diop
- 13Sarr
- 16Diaw
- 17Anne
- 20Thiam
- 21Diadié
- 22Diop
- 23Gaye
Tunisia
- 16Hassen
- 2Kechrida
- 3Bronn
- 4Meriah
- 5Haddadi
- 12Aouadhi
- 17Skhiri
- 18Srarfi
- 23Sliti
- 7Msakni
- 10Khazri
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 6Bedoui
- 8Chaouat
- 9Badri
- 11Khenissi
- 13Sassi
- 14Dräger
- 15Lamti
- 19Ben Mohamed
- 21Hnid
- 22Ben Cherifia
- Referee:
- Louis Hakizimana
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Karim Aouadhi (Tunisia).
Ismael Diakite (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Naim Sliti (Tunisia).
Adama Ba (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Abdoul Ba.
Foul by Mohamed Dellahi Yali (Mauritania).
Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Mouez Hassen.
Attempt saved. Ismael Diakite (Mauritania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adama Ba.
Adama Ba (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bassem Srarfi (Tunisia).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Moustapha Diaw (Mauritania).
Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).
Moustapha Diaw (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.