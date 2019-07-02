Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Mauritania0Tunisia0

Mauritania v Tunisia

Line-ups

Mauritania

  • 1Souleymane
  • 2Diaw
  • 15N´Diaye
  • 5Ba
  • 3Abeid
  • 14Yali
  • 19Coulibaly
  • 7Diakite
  • 18El Hacen
  • 11Moulaye Ahmed
  • 10Ba

Substitutes

  • 6Camara
  • 8Guidileye
  • 9Tanjy
  • 12Diop
  • 13Sarr
  • 16Diaw
  • 17Anne
  • 20Thiam
  • 21Diadié
  • 22Diop
  • 23Gaye

Tunisia

  • 16Hassen
  • 2Kechrida
  • 3Bronn
  • 4Meriah
  • 5Haddadi
  • 12Aouadhi
  • 17Skhiri
  • 18Srarfi
  • 23Sliti
  • 7Msakni
  • 10Khazri

Substitutes

  • 1Ben Mustapha
  • 6Bedoui
  • 8Chaouat
  • 9Badri
  • 11Khenissi
  • 13Sassi
  • 14Dräger
  • 15Lamti
  • 19Ben Mohamed
  • 21Hnid
  • 22Ben Cherifia
Referee:
Louis Hakizimana

Match Stats

Home TeamMauritaniaAway TeamTunisia
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Mohamed Dellahi Yali (Mauritania) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bessam.

Foul by Karim Aouadhi (Tunisia).

Ismael Diakite (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Naim Sliti (Tunisia).

Adama Ba (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Abdoul Ba.

Foul by Mohamed Dellahi Yali (Mauritania).

Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Mouez Hassen.

Attempt saved. Ismael Diakite (Mauritania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adama Ba.

Adama Ba (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bassem Srarfi (Tunisia).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Moustapha Diaw (Mauritania).

Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).

Moustapha Diaw (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal32015146
3Kenya310237-43
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali31205235
2Tunisia30302203
3Angola30301103
4Mauritania302114-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana31204225
2Cameroon31202025
3Benin30302203
4Guinea-Bissau301204-41
