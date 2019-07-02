Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Angola0Mali0

Angola v Mali

Line-ups

Angola

  • 12Bango Cabaça
  • 2Boialvo Gaspar
  • 5Massunguna
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 8Troco
  • 9Kulembe Ribeiro
  • 18Caifalo do Carmo
  • 11Costa Paulo Bartolomeu
  • 7Abel Campos
  • 17Galiano da Costa
  • 10Muondo Dala

Substitutes

  • 1Segunda Palanga Simão
  • 3Buatu-Mananga
  • 4Da Silva Cafumana
  • 6Gaspar do Carmo
  • 13Macaia Ganga
  • 14Paciência
  • 16Rosa da Cruz
  • 19de Carvalho Brandão
  • 20Naval Costa Eduardo
  • 21Correia da Costa
  • 22Mavanga
  • 23Melo Afonso

Mali

  • 16Diarra
  • 17Sacko
  • 5Kouyate
  • 13Wagué
  • 6Haidara
  • 11Coulibaly
  • 4Haidara
  • 14Traoré
  • 21Traoré
  • 7Doumbia
  • 10Coulibaly

Substitutes

  • 1Mounkoro
  • 2Traoré
  • 3Kone
  • 8Samassekou
  • 9Marega
  • 12Koita
  • 15Fofana
  • 18Doucoure
  • 19Djenepo
  • 22Keita
  • 23Diaby
Referee:
Rédouane Jiyed

Match Stats

Home TeamAngolaAway TeamMali
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).

Foul by Massadio Haidara (Mali).

Geraldo (Angola) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).

Attempt saved. Geraldo (Angola) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paízo.

Corner, Angola. Conceded by Kiki Kouyate.

Attempt blocked. Mateus (Angola) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Dala with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Moussa Doumbia (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kalifa Coulibaly.

Attempt saved. Gelson Dala (Angola) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateus.

Foul by Molla Wagué (Mali).

Bruno Gaspar (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Adama Traore I (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paízo (Angola).

Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Herenilson (Angola).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal32015146
3Kenya310237-43
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali31205235
2Tunisia30302203
3Angola30301103
4Mauritania302114-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana31204225
2Cameroon31202025
3Benin30302203
4Guinea-Bissau301204-41
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

