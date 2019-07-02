Angola v Mali

Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Line-ups
Angola
- 12Bango Cabaça
- 2Boialvo Gaspar
- 5Massunguna
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 8Troco
- 9Kulembe Ribeiro
- 18Caifalo do Carmo
- 11Costa Paulo Bartolomeu
- 7Abel Campos
- 17Galiano da Costa
- 10Muondo Dala
Substitutes
- 1Segunda Palanga Simão
- 3Buatu-Mananga
- 4Da Silva Cafumana
- 6Gaspar do Carmo
- 13Macaia Ganga
- 14Paciência
- 16Rosa da Cruz
- 19de Carvalho Brandão
- 20Naval Costa Eduardo
- 21Correia da Costa
- 22Mavanga
- 23Melo Afonso
Mali
- 16Diarra
- 17Sacko
- 5Kouyate
- 13Wagué
- 6Haidara
- 11Coulibaly
- 4Haidara
- 14Traoré
- 21Traoré
- 7Doumbia
- 10Coulibaly
Substitutes
- 1Mounkoro
- 2Traoré
- 3Kone
- 8Samassekou
- 9Marega
- 12Koita
- 15Fofana
- 18Doucoure
- 19Djenepo
- 22Keita
- 23Diaby
- Referee:
- Rédouane Jiyed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).
Foul by Massadio Haidara (Mali).
Geraldo (Angola) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).
Attempt saved. Geraldo (Angola) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paízo.
Corner, Angola. Conceded by Kiki Kouyate.
Attempt blocked. Mateus (Angola) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Dala with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Moussa Doumbia (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kalifa Coulibaly.
Attempt saved. Gelson Dala (Angola) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateus.
Foul by Molla Wagué (Mali).
Bruno Gaspar (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adama Traore I (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paízo (Angola).
Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Herenilson (Angola).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.