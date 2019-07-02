David Djigla (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Benin v Cameroon
Line-ups
Benin
- 16Allagbe
- 2Barazé
- 3Adénon
- 6Verdon
- 12Kiki
- 8Adeoti
- 20Dossou
- 17Sessegnon
- 18Seibou
- 7Djigla
- 9Mounie
Substitutes
- 1Farnolle
- 4Anaane
- 5Salomon
- 10Poté
- 11Imorou
- 13Adilehou
- 14Soukou
- 15D'Almeida
- 19Segbe Azankpo
- 21Kossi
- 22Fassinou
- 23Kakpo
Cameroon
- 1Onana
- 2Fai
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 4Banana
- 6Oyongo
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 15Kunde
- 10Sutchuin Djoum
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 9Bahoken
- 17Toko Ekambi
Substitutes
- 3Bong
- 7N'Jie
- 11Bassogog
- 12Dawa
- 16Ondoa
- 19Zoua
- 20Boumal
- 21Kaptoum
- 22Kana-Biyik
- 23Kameni
- Referee:
- Sadok Selmi
Match Stats
Home TeamBeninAway TeamCameroon
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Collins Fai (Cameroon).
Offside, Cameroon. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tries a through ball, but Stéphane Bahoken is caught offside.
Corner, Benin. Conceded by Ambroise Oyongo.
Attempt blocked. David Djigla (Benin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enangon David Kiki.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.