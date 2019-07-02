Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
Benin0Cameroon0

Benin v Cameroon

Line-ups

Benin

  • 16Allagbe
  • 2Barazé
  • 3Adénon
  • 6Verdon
  • 12Kiki
  • 8Adeoti
  • 20Dossou
  • 17Sessegnon
  • 18Seibou
  • 7Djigla
  • 9Mounie

Substitutes

  • 1Farnolle
  • 4Anaane
  • 5Salomon
  • 10Poté
  • 11Imorou
  • 13Adilehou
  • 14Soukou
  • 15D'Almeida
  • 19Segbe Azankpo
  • 21Kossi
  • 22Fassinou
  • 23Kakpo

Cameroon

  • 1Onana
  • 2Fai
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 4Banana
  • 6Oyongo
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 15Kunde
  • 10Sutchuin Djoum
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 9Bahoken
  • 17Toko Ekambi

Substitutes

  • 3Bong
  • 7N'Jie
  • 11Bassogog
  • 12Dawa
  • 16Ondoa
  • 19Zoua
  • 20Boumal
  • 21Kaptoum
  • 22Kana-Biyik
  • 23Kameni
Referee:
Sadok Selmi

Match Stats

Home TeamBeninAway TeamCameroon
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

David Djigla (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Collins Fai (Cameroon).

Offside, Cameroon. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tries a through ball, but Stéphane Bahoken is caught offside.

Corner, Benin. Conceded by Ambroise Oyongo.

Attempt blocked. David Djigla (Benin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enangon David Kiki.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd July 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal32015146
3Kenya310237-43
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola20201102
4Mauritania201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon31202025
2Benin30302203
3Ghana30302203
4Guinea-Bissau302102-22
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you