Mark Harris: Wrexham sign Cardiff City forward on loan

Mark Harris has had previous loan spells with Newport County and Port Vale

Wrexham have signed Wales under-21 striker Mark Harris from Cardiff City on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year old will now play for his third Welsh club after a previous loan spell with Newport. He has made three Championship appearances for Cardiff.

"He can play across the front three and he is an exciting talent," manager Bryan Hughes said.

"I'm really pleased he's decided to join us and a big thank you to Cardiff for letting him come."

National League hopefuls Wrexham have also signed striker JJ Hooper this summer.