England U21 3-3 Croatia U21: Aidy Boothroyd's side concede late again to draw final group game

Jonjoe Kenny scored with a brilliant strike but made an error for Croatia's opener

England conceded yet another late goal as they finished their disappointing European Under-21 Championship campaign with a 3-3 draw against Croatia.

Reiss Nelson's penalty gave England the lead after he had been fouled by Branimir Kalaica before Josip Brekalo levelled with a firm shot.

James Maddison's strike restored the advantage but Croatia hit back again through Nikola Vlasic's driven shot.

Jonjoe Kenny's stunner made it 3-2 but Brekalo's late finish denied England.

More to follow.