Ruben Lameiras: Plymouth Argyle midfielder leaves for Portugal

Ruben Lameiras began his career in Tottenham Hotspur's academy

Plymouth midfielder Ruben Lameiras has rejected a new contract in favour of playing Portuguese top-flight football.

The Lisbon-born 24-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur's academy at 16 and returns to his home country to play for FC Famalicao, who have been promoted to the Primeira Liga.

He made 82 appearances for the Pilgrims across two seasons, scoring 18 goals.

"We tried our best to keep him," said manager Ryan Lowe, who agreed a deal with winger Joel Grant last week.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.