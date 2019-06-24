Reuben Reid: Cheltenham Town sign Forest Green striker on free

From the section

Reuben Reid has scored 130 goals in 481 appearances

Cheltenham Town have signed Forest Green striker Reuben Reid on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old, who was transfer-listed by Rovers at the end of last season, has signed a one-year deal with the Robins.

Reid has previously had spells with Plymouth, Brentford, Rotherham, West Brom, Oldham, Yeovil and Exeter.

"I'm generally excited at another new challenge in my career," he told the club website.

