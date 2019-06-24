George Ray: Tranmere Rovers sign Crewe Alexandra captain on a two-year deal

George Ray
George Ray has played more than 150 games since his 2013 debut for Crewe

Tranmere Rovers have signed central defender George Ray, who rejected a deal to stay with Crewe Alexandra, on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old has amassed more than 150 appearances in all competitions since making his debut for the Alex in 2013, including 70 in League One.

Warrington-born Ray, a former Wales Under-21 international, came through the Crewe academy ranks, his only club.

"Tranmere have done really well over the last couple of seasons," Ray said.

"When I spoke to the manager [Micky Mellon], he told me he wants to go again. He is hungry, and I am hungry, so hopefully as a team we can have another successful season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you