George Ray: Tranmere Rovers sign Crewe Alexandra captain on a two-year deal

George Ray has played more than 150 games since his 2013 debut for Crewe

Tranmere Rovers have signed central defender George Ray, who rejected a deal to stay with Crewe Alexandra, on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old has amassed more than 150 appearances in all competitions since making his debut for the Alex in 2013, including 70 in League One.

Warrington-born Ray, a former Wales Under-21 international, came through the Crewe academy ranks, his only club.

"Tranmere have done really well over the last couple of seasons," Ray said.

"When I spoke to the manager [Micky Mellon], he told me he wants to go again. He is hungry, and I am hungry, so hopefully as a team we can have another successful season."

