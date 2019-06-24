Aidan Stone: Mansfield Town sign inexperienced former Burnley goalkeeper

From the section

Aidan Stone failed to make a first-team appearance for Burnley during his time at Turf Moor

Goalkeeper Aidan Stone has joined Mansfield Town after impressing on trial with the League Two club.

The 20-year-old, who was previously on the books at Burnley, moves to Field Mill as injury cover and competition.

With Bobby Olejnik recovering from a knee injury, Stone will challenge first-choice Conrad Logan.

"I expect Aidan to learn from, develop and push Conrad and Bobby for the number one shirt," Stags manager John Dempster told the club website.

