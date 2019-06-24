Gary Mackay-Steven joins New York City and cites 'lure' of USA for Aberdeen exit

Gary Mackay-Steven says "the lure" of playing in the United States was too much to resist after leaving Aberdeen to sign for New York City.

Dons manager Derek McInnes had hoped to persuade the 28-year-old Scotland winger to sign a new contract.

Mackay-Steven hopes "to get fans off their seats" and help the Major League Soccer club win trophies.

"The lure of playing in America and MLS is really attractive. It's always been a draw, it's hard to say no," he said.

Mackay-Steven spent two years with Aberdeen, having signed from Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic.

More to follow.