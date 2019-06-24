Ollie Rathbone: Rochdale midfielder signs new three-year contract

Ollie Rathbone scored six goals in 32 appearances for Rochdale last season

Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

He was out of contract this summer but he said he was "humbled" to be offered a long-term deal and to be part of an "exciting chapter" for the club.

Rathbone, 22, joined Dale in 2016 and has since made 107 appearances, scoring nine goals.

"He is going to be an extremely valuable asset to the club," said manager Brian Barry-Murphy.

"He's someone who had a lot of suitors outside of the club, so the fact that he has committed to what we want to try to do is exciting. It's a sign of what we're trying to do this season."