Liam Kinsella: Walsall midfielder signs new two-year deal

Liam Kinsella, son of Mark, has played for Ireland's under-21 side

Republic of Ireland under-21 midfielder Liam Kinsella has signed a new two-year contract with League Two side Walsall.

The Colchester-born 23-year-old played 39 games in all competitions last term, taking his tally for the Saddlers to 89 appearances, and has scored twice.

Kinsella was one of the players new boss Darrell Clarke wanted to stay after relegation from League One, as 11 players were released at the Bescot.

"It's a really good feeling knowing the manager wants you," Kinsella said.

"He called me up a few days after he took the job and we had a really good chat. Once I had finished the phone call, I knew I wanted to sign.

"The aim has to be to bounce back immediately and hopefully we will be able to do that this season with the new manager."