Sammy Ameobi: Nottingham Forest sign winger after Bolton Wanderers exit

Winger Sammy Ameobi has joined Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal after his departure from Bolton.

The 27-year-old was out of contract after leaving Wanderers following their relegation to League One.

Ameobi, who started his career at his hometown club Newcastle, also had a loan spell at Middlesbrough in 2013 and spent a season with Cardiff in 2015-16.

He is the Championship club's first summer signing as Forest look to improve on last season's ninth place.

