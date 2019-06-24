Nathan Trott: West Ham keeper joins AFC Wimbledon on loan
AFC Wimbledon have signed West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old England youth player was in the squad that won the European Under-19 Championship in 2017.
Trott recently signed a new three-year contract with West Ham, who he joined after a trial in January 2016.
Hammers goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero hopes a move to League One can offer the youngster "valuable experience of first-team football".
His parent club have already signed keepers Roberto and David Martin this summer, while The Dons secured a deal for striker Adam Roscrow last week.