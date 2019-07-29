Scottish Premiership 2019-20: Predict the final league table

Premiership

Can Celtic move to nine Scottish league titles in a row under Neil Lennon this season?

Will Steven Gerrard's Rangers be able to get closer to their Old Firm rivals or even bring the championship to Ibrox? Can anyone outside the Glasgow two make a sustained tilt for the title?

And what about at the bottom? Do you think Hamilton Academical can perform the great escape again?

Choose how you think the division will finish and share your selections with your friends.

Scottish Premiership table

Who will win this season's Scottish Premiership? Place the other 11 in order, then share with your friends.

