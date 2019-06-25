Isle of Man: 'Dream' win for women's football team in Ynys Mon

The Isle of Man came home with two medals after the men added bronze to the women's gold

Winning gold at the Inter Games Tournament was everything the Isle of Man women's football team had "dreamed of", captain Kym Hicklin has said.

The Manx side beat hosts Ynys Mon 2-1 in Holyhead to take the title.

With football having been dropped from the schedule for next month's Island Games in Gibraltar, the tournament acted as a replacement.

Hicklin said the win was "very exciting" for the players and set the "standard for where we want to be".

She added: "Winning an Island Games gold medal is everything we have worked for and dreamed of."

After scoring twice in the first half, the Isle of Man had to hold off a late fightback from Ynys Mon in the second to take gold.

The team last reached an inter-island final at the 2017 Island Games in Gotland, losing to the hosts after conceding a penalty in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The Isle of Man won all four of their games at the tournament

Isle of Man Football Association women and girls development officer Simon Elson said the achievement "puts women's football in the spotlight" on the island.

He continued: "It shows what can be achieved, where we are going with the game and what we want for the youngsters.

"We have some very talented youngsters coming through. It's definitely an important win for the island and women's football."

Elson said plans were in place launch a centre of excellence for up and coming young footballers on the island in September.

The Association has also applied for a place at the World Youth Cup, the Gothia Cup, in Sweden next year.