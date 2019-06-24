Rafael Benitez: Newcastle United manager to leave club

Newcastle United fans have been calling for Rafael Benitez to stay on at St James' Park

Newcastle United say manager Rafael Benitez will leave the club when his contract expires on 30 June.

The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League last season Spaniard Benitez, who took over in March 2016, secured the club's top-flight status.

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time," said a Newcastle statement.

"However, it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives."

The statement added: "Rafa's coaching staff, Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30 June.

"We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.

"We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.

"The process to appoint a successor will now begin."

More to follow.